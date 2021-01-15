Priyanka Chopra shares update on her memoir 'Unfinished'

Sharing short videos from the recording session of the audiobook of her memoir `Unfinished,` actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Friday revealed that she is just on the verge of wrapping the recording of the audiobook.

Nick Jonas reviews 'The White Tiger': My wife Priyanka Chopra is exceptional in it



The former Miss World took to her Instagram stories to share two separate videos from the "DIY recording sessions" for her audiobook from her room. "Alright! audiobook recording, so exciting you guys," she said in one of her stories. In another one, the actor-singer revealed that she is just about to finish the recording for the audiobook and that she is doing it all by herself in her room.

"So, I am almost on the end of recording my audiobook and it's all DIY, just me in my room, trying to get this done. I hope you guys enjoy it," she said in the video.

'The White Tiger' to 'WandaVision': January guide for everything new to watch



It was in June 2018 that the star first announced of making her memoir, and had said that "It gives you an indescribable sense of accomplishment when you tick off something from your bucket list".

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, George-Amal Clooney: Star Couples who have huge age gaps



The book `Unfinished` traces the collection of personal essays, stories and observations by Priyanka as an actor, producer, singer and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.



Priyanka has become a multifaceted personality with her forays into the various divergent of the entertainment industry.