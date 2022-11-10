Priyanka Chopra shares adorable family photo as she returns to LA

Family time! After spending a week in her home country, India, Priyanka Chopra returned back to her Los Angeles home. On Thursday, a few hours after landing in LA, Chopra shared a sweet picture of her spending some quality time with her daughter Malti and her husband Nick Jonas.



Sharing a sweet glimpse with her millions of fans and followers, Chopra simply captioned her Instagram post as, "Home," followed by a red heart emoji.



In the new photo, Chopra is cradling her little angel and Nick is also lying on the floor beside them, gazing at the mother-daughter duo adorably.



Take a look:

After three-year long hiatus, Priyanka returned to India to promote her new haircare line. After wrapping up her work commitment, the actress also visited the northern city of India, Lucknow as a UNICEF ambassador and supported the organisation's new initiative, Adolescent Development and Empowerment (ADE), which focuses on girls' empowerment and education.



Sharing a video from her trip, Chopra wrote, "As you all know, I’m a passionate believer in the power of education, but what I’ve seen here takes it to the next level."

"One of the groups of teenagers I met didn’t get the opportunity to start their education when one is supposed to, only because they were girls." But their perseverance paid off, and at the ages of 12 and 14, they’re now learning how to read and write through the UNICEF-supported initiative Adolescent Development and Empowerment (ADE), which focuses on 10,000 such girls in the state. These two girls are financially supporting their families by working as domestic workers before and after school, yet their zeal to learn is incredible.