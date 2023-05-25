Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden's Citadel renewed for second season

For those who loved Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's spy thriller series Citadel, there is good news. On Thursday Prime Video announced that it had renewed the global hit series for a second season. The new season will be directed by Joe Russo and will David Weil will return as showrunner.



The spy thriller—starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and featuring Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci—continues to enjoy breakout success in countries around the world, including India, Italy, Brazil, South Africa, the UK, and the US. It is Prime Video’s second most-watched new original series outside the US, and fourth most-watched worldwide. All episodes of Citadel’s premiere season are available on Prime Video.



“Citadel is a truly global phenomenon,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios. “Our goal was always to create a new franchise rooted in original IP that would grow Prime Video’s international audience. This show has drawn an outsize number of new international customers to Prime Video. Its massive worldwide debut audience is a testament to Joe and Anthony Russo’s remarkable vision, the incredible talents of Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci, and the tireless work of the creative teams, cast, and crew. Given the overwhelming number of our customers who have embraced this show, we are not only thrilled to share the premiere episode of Citadel globally without membership, but also confirm that the series will return for a second season.”

“AGBO is thrilled to embark on this next phase of the spyverse with Jen, Vernon, and the entire team at Amazon,” said executive producers Anthony and Joe Russo. “The innovative storytelling of Citadel has paved the way for an incredible, worldwide collaboration with creatives in front of and behind the camera.”