Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas saw her win Miss World as a 7-year-old: 'I remember it...'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently shared a heartwarming story about one of the first moments when Nick Jonas laid eyes on her. And no, it was not Met Gala. The actress, while speaking on The Jennifer Hudson Show, recalled her victory at the Miss World pageant in 2000, which took place in London when she was just 18 years old. She revealed that her mother-in-law, despite being in Texas at the time, vividly remembered watching her win the prestigious pageant. This revelation came as a surprise to Priyanka, who initially couldn't believe it. Her mother-in-law recounted how her father-in-law, Kevin Sr, who has a penchant for watching pageants, was captivated by the event and even mentioned that young Nick, who was only seven years old at the time, sat down and watched Priyanka's crowning moment. Priyanka said, "This was in London, and this was November. I had turned 18 in July, complete child, I had no idea what I was doing or what this world entailed, didn’t have a lot of practice. But apparently, my mother-in-law was like, ‘I remember watching you when you won.'”

She added, “I was like, ‘There’s no way!' She was like, ‘I remember it so clearly because it was November, Nick was on some Broadway show at 7 years old, his brother was on some Broadway show at 8 or 9, and she said, ‘I remember this clearly because Kevin Sr,’ my father-in-law, ‘loves watching pageants, and he, I remember, was watching it, and Nick came and sat down and watched you win’.”

Priyanka and Nick first connected in 2016 after they attended the Met Gala together, but they didn't start dating until a year later. In May 2018, they attended a Los Angeles Dodgers game together, and in August of that year, they got engaged in Mumbai. The couple had both a Christian and a Hindu wedding ceremony in December 2018, and they continue to be a prominent celebrity couple in Hollywood. They welcomed their daughter in 2022.

On the work front, Priyanka can be seen in Amazon Prime Video spy-thriller series Citadel. She plays one of the leads alongside Richard Madden.

WION's review of the first two episodes of the show read, "If you are fond of unchallenging, occasionally thrilling, and well-produced piece of entertainment, Citadel might not be a bad choice for you. Personally, I would be loath to reward a show or movie of this kind. Perhaps if such things were seen little, the people lording over the various streaming services would actually invest in good writers with a coherent vision and original ideas instead of letting money do all the talking. It is hard to reconcile the hype with the product that is ultimately delivered, leaving one with a sense of disappointment rather than awe."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE