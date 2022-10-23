Priyanka Chopra reacts to Diwali being declared public school holiday from 2023 in NYC

Bollywood-cum-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to social media to react to Diwali being declared a public holiday in New York City's public schools from next year. On her Instagram Stories, she re-posted a video and wrote, "After all these years! My teenage self living in Queens is crying tears of joy. #representationmatters."

In the video shared by PeeCee, New York Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar can be heard saying, "Today I'm proud to say our time has come, the time has come to recognize over 200,000 New Yorkers of the Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh and Jain faiths who celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights." Jenifer was accompanied by Mayor Eric Adams when she made the announcement.

For those unaware, Priyanka moved to the US to study at the age of 13. She lived with her aunt and attended schools in Newton, Massachusetts, and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after Queens, New York. She later returned to India to finish the senior year of her high-school education at the Army Public School in Bareilly.

Speaking about her school days on The Carlos Watson Show, Priyanka previously said, “I was kind of bought in by the big high schools and not having to wear uniforms. And in my school you wore uniforms. (In the US) girls wore makeup in middle school. At that time, at 12, I was like, yes, I want to study in this magical land of vanity. ”

She added, “I told my mom I want to move here, and my mom’s sister was very happy to take me in. So I kind of lived with my mom’s sister and brother for a period of about three or four years. And they moved around in their jobs. So I lived in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. I was in Indianapolis for a bit. I was in Queens — Flushing, Queens, actually — for a good year. Then I was also in Newton, Massachusetts, before I went back to India."

The actress currently lives in Los Angeles with her husband-singer Nick Jonas. The two got married in Christian and Hindu ceremonies at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in December 2018. This year in January, the two welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in 'It's All Coming Back To Me' and 'Citadel'. She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.