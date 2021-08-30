Priyanka Chopra is a yummy 'snack' for hubby Nick Jonas, Parineeti Chopra responds

Priyanka Chopra in a bikini is Nick Jonas favourite snack for sure!



Chopra made our Instagram feed hotter and feisty with her and Nick PDA filled munching.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Matrix 4' actor dropped an unseen photo of her and Nick from a vacation as they soak up in bright son. What attracting eyeballs in the picture was the 'Sucker' singer who is sitting behind her, holding up a knife and fork and pretending to use it on Priyanka's butt.

In the picture, the Bollywood diva is wearing a red and black bikini, while the singer is wearing swimming trunks.



Sharing the photo, Priyanka captioned it as, "Snack" with a heart. While fans already loved the picture, but Priyanka's cousin and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra put a reminder about family presence on Instagram. Addressing Priyanka as Mimi Didi and Nick as 'jeej', she commented, "Jeej! Mimi didi! What is going on here the family is on instagram ***Tries to hit like button with eyes closed."

Flaunting her carves, the actress also shared a photo of herself wearing a black bikini top and red bottoms, along with the caption, “Sundays like this tho… ❤️”

After spending the last several months on work commitments in London, Priyanka recently returned home to LA, USA.