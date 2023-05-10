Priyanka Chopra felt like a 'doormat' while dating actors before she met Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra has opened up about her previous relationships in the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. Chopra revealed that before she met her husband Nick Jonas, most of the men she had dated made her think of herself as a 'doormat'. Priyanka married Nick in 2018 after a year of a whirlwind romance.



During the podcast, the actress was asked if she had any pattern while choosing her romantic partner. The actor called herself a ‘monogamist’ and said, “I went from relationship to relationship to relationship. I did not give myself time at all between relationships, till my last one. I always ended up dating the actors that I worked with or the people that I met on my set. I just thought I had an idea of what a relationship should be like, and I kept seeking that and trying to fit the people that came into my life into my idea of that relationship."



Priyanka revealed she decided to give herself some time from her last relationship before she met Nick Jonas. She wanted to reflect on why she was making the same mistakes in every relationship.



The biggest mistake she thinks she was making was considering herself a ‘caretaker’ and putting her man’s needs, his job before her.

"The repeating of the mistake was always feeling like, I need to be the caretaker, always feeling like it’s okay to cancel my job or my work or my meeting or my priority to make sure that he’s propped up. It was so normalised in my brain for so long that I ended up giving the power in such a skewed way that I never stood up for myself. I literally would become like a doormat and I was like, okay, that’s fine because, you know, that’s what women have been told for such a long time that our role is to glue the family together or you’ve got to make your man feel comfortable when he comes back home,” recalled Priyanka.



The actress also blamed her own mindset on the "patriarchal society' that she came from where she felt "there’s a normalcy around the man-eating first and then women.”



The Citadel star soon realised she was being “self-destructive” and started feeling ‘invisible’ in her relationships.

She said, “I reached a point in my life where I was like, what the f*** are you doing? Like, this is getting self-destructive at this point when I had to choose me, I had to be like I don’t owe no one anything except my family and myself, the people who truly love me. When you are in relationships where you stop recognising who you are, you stop having your own identity, or you stop knowing what is it what you want for yourself, what your goals are, then you are invisible. And, I just started feeling invisible in my relationships.”

Priyanka, who has always maintained how her husband has been her biggest cheerleader, said marriage to Nick changed the pattern. The actress revealed that the singer "thrives on seeing me shine”.



"My husband makes me feel so seen and so heard and in fact, he thrives on seeing me shine, like he is the most excited about the shows I am doing, he is the most excited when I am on a carpet, he will step aside and he will take pictures of me,” Priyanka shared while adding that Nick is everything a woman would want in her partner.

She concluded, “My husband and I have this incredible partnership of ‘I got you.’ I can lean on him, you know, that trust exercise, I won’t do that with anyone except Nick. I don’t trust people. He has my back.”