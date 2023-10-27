Priyanka Chopra arrives for the opening of MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 

Look who's here! Priyanka Chopra Jonas touched down at Mumbai airport on Friday morning and was instantly surrounded by the paparazzi as she walked out of the airport. Her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas were not seen arriving with her. Priyanka is in Mumbai for the opening of the Jio MAMI Mumbai film festival.

For the airport, Priyanka kept it casual in an all-black look. She opted for a black crop top, paired with a long coat and pants. She finished off her look with some accessories.



In a paparazzi video shared on social media, she is seen walking out of the airport terminal while photographers surround her for pictures. A few fans were also seen at the spot, trying to capture the moment.

Priyanka Chopra recently shared her excitement on social media about her travel to India. She had posted a glimpse of her flight ticket to announce that she left for India. She shared a photo of herself holding her Indian passport and wrote in the caption, “It's been a minute Mumbai.” “Cannot wait,” she added to her Stories.