Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to announce Oscars 2021 nominations

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will announce the 93rd Annual Academy Awards nominations this year. The couple will read the 23 categories in a two-part live presentation on March 15.



The 38-year-old actress took to Twitter to reveal the news from their home. By talking about the “tell me without telling me trend” challenge, Chopra shared a short clip talking about the announcement.

Oscars 2021 Predictions: A look at the frontrunners



In the video, Chopra who is currently in London says, "Tell me we are announcing the Oscar nominations without telling me we are announcing Oscar nominations", But behind her, Nick tells her that she has already told everyone that they are announcing the nominations. To which Priyanka responds, "Well, that's good enough. We are announcing the Oscar nominations! Catch us live".

Oscars 2021: Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' enters Best Film eligibility list



“Hey @theacademy, any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo? 😂 Just kidding, love you @nickjonas!, We are so excited to be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5:19 AM PDT! Watch it live on youtube.com/Oscars.” she captioned the video.

The Academy also made it official by tweeting out the news from its verified account. This nomination will be conducted via a global livestream on Oscars.com, Oscars.org and the Academy’s digital platforms on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Oscars 2021 ceremony to be broadcast from 'multiple locations' amid pandemic

The 93rd Oscars will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, and will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.