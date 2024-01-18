Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hold special puja as daughter Malti turns 2
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are proud parents of Malti. Their daughter just turned 2 as they held a special puja ceremony for her.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter looked cute as a button as she turned 2 and her parents kept a special pre-birthday party puja in Los Angeles. The little one’s party was one for memory but so was the puja ceremony.
Priyanka, Nick and Malti at a temple
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Madhu Chopra were all spotted seeking blessings at a temple as they prayed together. They kept it simple as the birthday girl sported pyjamas, pigtails and a small bindi. In one picture, she is seen wearing a huge garland bigger than her. In another, all three and the little one can be seen praying with their hands folded.
This was followed by an Elmo-themed celebration for the little one.
Malti Marie then changed into a pink top and red pants. She also wore a tiara with heart-shaped sunglasses.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Priyanka and Nick make it a point that their daughter enjoys time with them. They are often seen taking their daughter to different places. Previously, they spent some time at a beach. In one picture, Priyanka and Nick were seen walking on the beach with their pet dog.
Sharing the photos, Priyanka wrote, “She is our miracle. And she is 2.” Nick also posted a birthday wish and wrote, "Our little angel is two-years-old.”