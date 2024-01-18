Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hold special puja as daughter Malti turns 2

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter looked cute as a button as she turned 2 and her parents kept a special pre-birthday party puja in Los Angeles. The little one’s party was one for memory but so was the puja ceremony.

Priyanka, Nick and Malti at a temple

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Madhu Chopra were all spotted seeking blessings at a temple as they prayed together. They kept it simple as the birthday girl sported pyjamas, pigtails and a small bindi. In one picture, she is seen wearing a huge garland bigger than her. In another, all three and the little one can be seen praying with their hands folded.

This was followed by an Elmo-themed celebration for the little one.