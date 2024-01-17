Viral video shows Mia Khalifa and a Jewish woman get into an altercation

Former adult star Mia Khalifa recently got into an altercation with a Jewish woman. Mia shared the video of her argument with the woman on social media which has since then gone viral.



The video has been shared on X (formerly Twitter) and Mia claimed in the caption that the unknown woman was following her.



Hamas launched a deadly attack inside the Israeli territory on October 7 last year, in which more than 1,200 people were killed. Since the attack, Mia has expressed her support for Palestinians whom she has described as "freedom fighters". Her comments have prompted a backlash.



In her X post, shared on Tuesday, Ms Khalifa said, "The Zionists are losing the plot. She followed me through the lobby calling me slurs and didn't stop the entire time she was waiting for her UberPool at the Antique Jewelry Fair. She's a vendor- something she made abundantly clear so I guess this is what her business stands for."



The 43-second clip that Mia posted has the woman saying "That's right." The former porn star then addresses the young man next to her asking, "You proud of your mom?"



"Am Yisrael Chai," the woman says in response, a cry widely used in solidarity with Jewish people. The woman is heard repeating the same phrase several times in the video.



She also reveals her necklace and asks Mia, "You see that?" However, Mia tells her, "Are you waiting for the bus? Because I'm waiting for my valet."



The woman then approached Mia behind, exposed her necklace, and said, "Am Yisrael Chai."



At this point, the adult star starts walking away and says, "You smell like knockoff falafel."



The confrontation led to a huge debate on social media, with some users showing solidarity with Mia Khalifa, while others disagreeing with her behaviour.

pic.twitter.com/8Bvw5yYEYJ — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) January 15, 2024 ×

"American Zionists constantly cry that they feel unsafe yet they are the only ones empowered enough to openly harass people on the streets and call them all sorts of abusive slurs. Which one is it then? Solidarity, Mia!" commented one user.



Hen Mazzig, founder of The Tel Aviv Institute, wrote on X, "It's truly telling how the best response an antisemite like Mia Khalifa can give is to tell her she smells. Jew-haters are looking an awful lot like school-yard bullies trying to push people around to make themselves feel better."

