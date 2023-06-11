Miss you dad! Priyanka Chopra remembers her father on his death anniversary

Priyanka Chopra conducted a special puja for her late father, Ashok Chopra, and this time her little companion, daughter Malti Marie, was at her side. The puja was held in remembrance of her late father, Ashok Chopra, who died in 2013 at the age of 62.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Chopra shared photos from her father's 10th death anniversary. In the first picture, Malti Marie, who looks very cute, is seen playing on the floor with the Pooja items. In the picture, Marie is wearing a purple lehenga and is looking adorable.

Priyanka captioned her post, "Puja time. Miss u nana.''

The second picture showed Malti and her in front of her father's picture. In the photo, the baby is seen sitting in front of her dear Nana's picture, in which he is seen in his defence uniform. Priyanka wrote "Miss u dad," on her Instagram story.

Peecee is a complete family person when it comes to her personal life. The Citadel star grew up as a complete daddy's girl and her wrist tattoo is a big proof of that. She has time and again brought up how her father raised her as a strong and independent woman and supported all her dreams and aspirations.

The actress also shared a cute picture of Malti, in which she's looking at her belly button. "Someone found her belly button in her gorgeous lehenga by @poojarajpaljaggiofficial." Priyanka wrote with a picture. The lehenga was laced and embroidered with a top and dupatta.

In the second picture, Marie was seen crawling on the floor, as she went through flowers and other elements kept for the ceremony.

The global citizen also shared another photo. In this picture, Malti Marie had changed into a jumpsuit and sat on a highchair in front of a table. The table had her late grandfather’s photo, some candles, flowers and a small mandir. The picture seemingly was taken after the puja.

Malti Marie also recently went on her first trip to India with her parents. Priyanka even took time out from her promotions of Citadel and went to Siddhivinayak Temple with daughter.