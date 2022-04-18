Priyanka Chopra and her sunkissed Easter lunch with hubby Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating Easter the sunkissed way! Sharing pictures on her Instagram, the actress gave a peek into her Easter lunch as she enjoys time with husband Nick Jonas. In one picture, the actress can be seen smiling in front of a bush above which there bunny ears.

She also posted a photo with Nick as he enjoys his drink.

Priyanka matches with the sun as she is seen wearing a full sleeve, yellow crop top with a matching skirt and white heels. She can be seen wearing sunglasses and some chains around her neck.

Nick also opted for a colourful T-shirt, denims, and white sneakers.

Sharing the picture, Priyanka captioned her post, “Happy Easter from us,” along with hatching chick, red heart, and smiling face with three hearts emojis. She geotagged the location 'heaven' and added a smiley.

Nick also shared a photo with Priyanka on his Instagram. He wrote, "Happy Easter everyone!"