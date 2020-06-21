Prince William poses for the perfect shot with his three kids; see pics

Kate Middleton shared a beautiful candid photo of her children along with their father Prince William. The photo was shared on the occasion of Duke 38th birthday, which also happens to be Father’s Day this year.

On the special occasion, the official Cambridge Instagram shared a couple of new, never-before-seen photos of the royal members.



In the photo, Prince William along with his three of his kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis hanging out with all smile as he posed for his wife for the perfect shot.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new picture of The Duke with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of The Duke’s birthday tomorrow," the photo is captioned. "The picture was taken earlier this month by The Duchess."



In the photo, they all pose on the outdoor swing in which William held his youngest son, Prince Louis, 2. Princess Charlotte, 5, stood next to them and wrapped her arm around her dad. Prince George, 6, had a huge smile for the camera.



Earlier, William and Kate shared the struggles of their parenting amid lockdown. The couple is quarantining with their three children at their Anmer Hall home.