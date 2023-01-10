Prince Harry's latest interview with Anderson Coopers: How and where to watch the 60 Minutes interview online

Prince Harry’s official campaign to promote his newly-launched memoir Spare has kickstarted with two back-to-back interviews. Prince Harry first appeared in an interview with ITV's Tom Bradby for a new special interview, 'Prince Harry: The Interview' on Sunday. Now, the prince has appeared on an American TV show for the first time with an interview with Anderson Cooper. In the coming days, he will also be appearing on 'Good Morning America' and 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'. Harry’s 60 minutes interview with Anderson Cooper has already been aired live in real-time, but in case you missed it, keep scrolling to know how you can watch Prince Harry’s latest interview.

Where to watch Prince Harry's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper?

The live episode aired on Sunday, but don't worry if you didn't watch it. There are thankfully two ways to watch the full interview: stream it on Paramount+ or CBSNews.com, or read the entire 60 Minute episode transcript instead. Click here to read the full transcript of the interview.

How to watch Prince Harry's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper?

It's free to watch on the CBS website from both the US and the UK - it appears that CBS has decided to remove geo-restrictions. If you are unable to access the interview, simply purchase a VPN and follow these steps: Subscribe to a VPN service, such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN, and install it. In the VPN app, select a UK server. Go to the CBS website, type in Harry: The Interview, and hit play.

Prince Harry has a “desire to try to set the record straight and explain who he is,” @andersoncooper tells me, after his 60 Minutes interview with Harry. He sees himself engaged in a “battle” that began “the day his mother… was killed in that tunnel.” pic.twitter.com/OLkGAgBYHf — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) January 9, 2023 ×

What did Prince Harry say in the 60 Minutes interview?

In an interview with CBS, Prince Harry expressed his admiration for the Queen Consort. Asked why he referred to Camilla, 75, as dangerous in Spare, Harry said: "Because of the need for her to rehabilitate her image. "That made her dangerous because of the connections that she was forging within the British press. "And there was an open willingness on both sides to trade information. "And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her on her way to being Queen Consort, there would be people or bodies left in the street as a result." In his book, Prince Harry claims Camilla "sacrificed on an alter" him.

Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' launch date and time

Harry's tell-all memoir 'Spair' was released on 10 January 2023 (Tuesday). It is currently available on major online book retailers like Amazon, WHSmith and Waterstones.

