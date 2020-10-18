Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are in all smiles in new pics

Duke and Duchess are all smiles as they pose for their first official portrait post megxit. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle suited up ahead of their appearance for a special edition of Time100 Talks.



The black-and-white photo sees the couple sitting in a chair, for the picture, Markle, 39, gave a candid moment as she laughed while sitting in a chair. Harry, 36, sat on the chair’s arm and smiled.

In pics: Harry and Meghan Markle's long standing fued with the media

The former 'Suits' star opted a classic black suit by Alexander McQueen, which she accessorized with Cartier watch once owned by Princess Diana, while Prince kept his outfit simple with a plain suit, with a white shirt.



The photo was captured by photographer Matt Sayles, who shot the couple at their home in Montecito, California.

The former Royal couple will host a virtual conversation of Time100 titled Engineering a Better World'. of Talks on October 20.

In pics: Harry and Meghan Markle's long standing fued with the media

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, both TIME100 alumni, are among the most influential voices in the world, We look forward to working with them to elevate essential voices and highlight real solutions to some of the most pressing issues of our time." said Dan Macsai, TIME executive editor and editorial director of the TIME100.