Prince Harry leaves Westminster Abbey alone as other royals join King's carriage procession

After a lot of buzz, Prince Harry finally attended the coronation ceremony of his father, King Charles III. But as it was expected, there was a bit of awkwardness in his appearance. The Duke of Sussex, attended the historic event alone, without his wife Meghan Markle and their two kids, Archie and Lilibet.

Harry walked into the ceremony wearing a dark black suit pinned with his military medals. The Duke seated two seats behind his brother William, who was sitting on the front row with his wife Kate Middleton and two children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. However, after the coronation ended at Westminster Abbey and the family left with the newly crowned King and Queen on the procession back to Buckingham Palace.

As per ET, Harry, the youngest son of King Charles, was spotted waiting for almost 10 minutes alone outside Westminster Abbey for his car. He didn't join the King and Queen in the Golden Carriage procession, and he was also absent from the Buckingham Palace balcony when the newly-crowned King and Queen waved at the crowd present outside the palace.

However, Harry entered the Abbey with his cousins, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, and their husbands, Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. In the pictures from the ceremony, Harry can be seen having a fun time with the royal members, giggling and having a chat with them.