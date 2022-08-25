Presenting John Abraham's first rough look from 'Pathaan', check it out

After Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone, the first look of John Abraham from 'Pathan' is out now. On Thursday, the makers dropped the poster featuring John from the upcoming film.

Makers shared the poster on their social media handles, showing John in an action look. In the poster, the 'Ek Villain' actor is in action mode as he's holding a gun with a fierce expression on his face.



''Power-packed punches loading 👊 @thejohnabraham in #Pathaan. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.''

Calling John 'tough', Shah Rukh also shared the look on his social media handles.



In the movie, the actor is playing the role of a villain and talking about the same, director Siddharth Anand said, "John Abraham is the antagonist, the villain of Pathaan. And I have always believed in the fact that the villain's projection should be as big, if not bigger than that of the hero.

Talking further, he said, ''Only when the villain is massive, can the tussle between them be.''

Khan's first look was released on June 25, which marked 30 years of SRK in the industry, meanwhile, Deepika's look was released last month.

The film will release next year on January 25, a day before Republic day. The pan-India film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

