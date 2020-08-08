Pregnant Katy Perry shows her bare baby bump while doing viral Friday car dance

Katy Perry is going into the weekends while doing the viral Friday car dance, the 'Roar' singer showed off her big belly.



The 35-year-old singer recreated a viral video song, in the clip, which is started when her fiance ask 'what day is it' and the pregnant singer slowly get out of the passenger seat of the car and started to dance. Orlando Bloom shared the dancing video on his Instagram account.

Katy is seen wearing a comfy light gray shirt and sweatpants, the mother-to-be lifts her shirt over her belly before dancing alongside the vehicle.

The couple are expecting their first child together- a girl. The singer also shared a picture of herself on Instagram that showed her taking a break at a baby supplies store, which she captioned "poopedstar."



The 'Firework' singer recently postponed her wedding because of the pandemic,"You can’t plan anymore in 2020 because those plans are ­always canceled. We just want to ­deliver a healthy child'', she said in an interview..