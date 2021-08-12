Prakash Raj looks cheerful post surgery, writes 'Devil is back'

Actor Prakash Raj is now recovering after he suffered a fracture in an accident.

He shared a picture with fans post surgery and wrote, “The devil is back” much to the amusement of all. He revealed that teh surgery was successful.

Prakash went on to thank all his fans for their "love and prayers" and also shared that he will be "back in action soon."

Earlier this week, Prakash Raj revealed that he had an accident which caused him a minor injury. He had then revealed, “A small fall... a tiny fracture... flying to Hyderabad into the safe hands of my friend Dr Guruva Reddy for a surgery. I will be fine nothing to worry... keep me in your thoughts.”