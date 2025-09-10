Popular YouTuber-actress Prajakta Koli has expressed concern and heartbreak over the recent turmoil in Nepal. Koli was scheduled to visit the country but announced she was cancelling it owing to the tense situation in Nepal. The actress took to Instagram to extend her support to those affected by the turmoil.

Prajakta Koli cancels Nepal trip

On Tuesday, Prajakta expressed her concern and heartbreak over the ongoing unrest in Nepal. She posted a note on her Instagram stories and expressed solidarity to those who have been affected due to the violence in the country.

"What happened in Nepal yesterday is truly heartbreaking. Any form of celebration at such a time feels inappropriate,” Prajakta wrote in her note.

The Mismatched actress continued, “My heart goes out to the families of those who have suffered. I was really looking forward to being there and meeting everyone, but now isn't the right time. Hopefully, I'll get to see you all very soon."

Prajakta is married to Vrishank Khanal, a Nepali settled in India. Vrishank and Prajakta tied the knot earlier this year after years of dating.

Manisha Koirala and Rohit Saraf condemn violence in Nepal

Prajakta was not the only star to show concern over Nepal unrest. Actress Manisha Koirala also spoke out against the violent crackdown on protestors in Nepal, calling it a ‘black day’ for the country. The actress, who is a Nepali and has family living in the country, took to social media to share an image of a blood-soaked show and wrote a message in Nepali.

The translated post read: “Today is a black day for Nepal. When bullets respond to the voice of the people, outrage against corruption and demand for justice.”

Prajakta’s Mismatched co-star, actor Rohit Saraf, took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "To everyone in Nepal...my thoughts and prayers are with you. No struggle should come at the cost of innocent lives. Violence is never the answer. Hoping for dialogue, compassion and peace".

The nationwide unrest is due to the strong protests led by Gen Z demanding digital freedom and government accountability. Post this, the Nepal government has officially lifted its controversial social media ban.

About the unrest in Nepal

At least 19 people have died in widespread public protests in Nepal. On Tuesday, the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had to step down amid escalated tensions.

Protestors on Tuesday set fire to the Parliament, the President's Office, the PM's residence, the Supreme Court, political party offices and homes of other senior political leaders.

Protesters also set fire to former prime minister Jhalanath Khanal's house, and his wife succumbed to burn injuries. Amid heightened tensions in the country, Nepal Army announced that it was taking control of the country's security until further notice.