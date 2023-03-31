Prabhas starrer Salaar to shoot at James Bond 2021 film location

Indian film Salaar starring Prabhas is currently filming in Italy. Prabhas will be seen playing a dual role in the film. Prashanth Neel has written and directed the film. It is produced by Vijay Kiragandur’s Hombale Films company.

According to sources, Salaar will also shoot in locations that we have seen in the 2021 James Bond film. They filmed the movie in mid March in Matera, the old southern Italian town famous for its prehistoric whitewashed caves. Matera was the setting for the prologue action sequence for the James Bond film No Time to Die. Many other international features have also used the same setting for its films.

Currently, Salaar is being filmed in Naples. Preparations are on for filming in the southern port city's central Piazza del Plebiscito plaza. The local police are assisting with the set preparations, which include the use of drones and lighting for night shooting. Salaar will also be shot in Rome and Budapest.

While not much has been revealed, sources reveal that Salaar is about two young people from different nations who fall in love despite the distance and cultural differences, and overcome numerous challenges.

Salaar will release in theatres on September 23 in Telugu. It will be dubbed in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and English.

