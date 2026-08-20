/Prabhas’ picture with doctor goes viral, fans concerned over actor’s health

Prabhas usually stays away from the limelight. But concerns over the actor’s health surfaced after an orthopaedic surgeon shared a picture with him, mentioning the "private sacrifices" the actor has made.

Prabhas was last seen in Raja Saab and is currently shooting for Fauji. However, the photo with the orthopaedic doctor has left fans worried, with many asking what happened to him and whether he was injured or not.

Fans' concerns over Prabhas's health After Doctor shares pic

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Prabhas has suffered injuries while shooting for several of his projects. Concern grew again after orthopaedic surgeon Dr KJ Reddy shared a picture with the actor from a hospital room.

Taking to Instagram, Dr. KJ Reddy posted a photo with Prabhas and wrote: "Some people inspire you through their success, while others leave a lasting impression through their humility."

"It has been a pleasure knowing Prabhas and being entrusted with taking care of his health. Despite his immense success, he remains remarkably down-to-earth, warm and gracious. His positive attitude and wonderful nature make him truly special," he captioned the post.

The doctor, in the post, wrote that when people look at a successful person, they usually see only the wins, not the private sacrifices behind them.

"Whenever you see a successful person, you only see the public glories, never the private sacrifices to reach them," the text on the picture read.

There is no clarity yet on what happened to him or why he visited the hospital, as the doctor has not shared any information on the matter. This post featuring the actor quickly went viral across social media, with fans expressing concern over what happened. While others thanked the doctor for taking good care of him

One user wrote,''Please take good care of my Rebel thanks for your efforts sir 🙏''

Another user wrote,''Pls take care of him.''

Prabhas' team has not shared any statement on the viral picture. However, the actor has suffered knee issues and had reportedly undergone surgeries for the same in the past. In Feb, he was injured on the set.