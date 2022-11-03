Post stint at Late Night show, Lilly Singh to host primetime quiz series

Lilly Singh is set to host the primetime quiz show Battle of the Generations, a popular one-hour unscripted series in her native country, Canada.

This comes after Lilly Singh ended her NBC late night show and signed first-look scripted deal with Blink49 Studios and CTV-parent Bell Media via her Unicorn Island Productions banner.

It will see four contestants from different generations battling it out for the top prize. The quiz will be all about pop culture. The winner of early question rounds will enter ‘the Vault’ for a chance to win a cash prize of up to $25,000.

The first 20 episodes of the quiz show will begin production in February.

Meanwhile, the comedian is also working on a new comedy series for Netflix with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris. She was most recently seen in the action-comedy ‘The Bad Guys’ and was a judge on ‘Canada’s Got Talent.’ Lilly will also star in the upcoming Disney+ comedy series ‘The Muppets Mayhem’.