Trailer of Pierce Brosnan, Adam Devine-starrer The Out-Laws out

Netflix has dropped the trailer for its next action-comedy film titled The Out-Laws. Starring Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin, the film is directed by Tyler Spindel and tells the story of bank manager Owen, played by Adam Devine who finally meets the parents of his fiancee, Parker, played by Nina Dobrev. He suspects that the family robbed his bank during the week of the wedding.

The film stars Michael Rooker, Poorna Jagannathan, Julie Hagerty, Richard Kind, Lil Rel Howery and Blake Anderson. It will premiere on July 7.

In the trailer, Adam tells Nina, “I think your parents robbed my bank. They knew the voice-activation code to get in the vault, which I’m pretty sure I told your mom about when I was wasted.”

The footage later shows Brosnan and Barkin teaching Devine how to use firearms as the group is forced to team up in an effort to recover $5 million.

The trailer features a scene where Pierce Brosnan compares Adam Devine to James Bond, the spy character that he famously played in four films in the franchise.

Watch the trailer of The Out-Laws:

The Out-Laws is scripted by Evan Turner and Ben Zazov. Barry Bernardi, Isaac Horne Brendan O’Brien and Ben Ormand executive produce. Devine and Adam Sandler are producers.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.