Phoebe Bridgers covers 'Iris' by Goo Goo Dolls with Maggie Rogers

Phoebe Bridgers recently teamed up with Maggie Rogers for a cover of ‘Iris’ by the Goo Goo Dolls fulfilling her promise made to the fans during US election week.

Bridgers posted the tweet last week, where she said she would cover the song if Donald Trump lost the US presidential election to Joe Biden.





if trump loses I will cover iris by the goo goo dolls — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) November 3, 2020 ×

The track is available as a pay-what-you-want download on Bandcamp. Proceeds benefit Fair Fight, a voting-rights and advocacy organization led by Stacey Abrams.



The song was co-produced by Tony Berg and Bridgers, engineered and mixed by Joseph Lorge and mastered by Bob Ludwig. The guitar section was played by Bridgers’ touring guitarist Harrison Whitford, violin by Odessa Jorgensen and additional mandolin by Lorge.

Bridgers released her second solo album Punisher in June. More recently, she has a new EP titled Copycat Killer, which features re-worked versions of four Punisher songs with violin, out on November 20.

In October, Bridgers also launched her own record label, Saddest Factory, in collaboration with Dead Oceans. She will act as CEO of the new label, and said the label’s vision was to release “good songs, regardless of genre”.