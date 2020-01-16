PewDiePie bows out of YouTube with final video, says 'I am out!'

After creating a separate fan base and becoming one of the most popular YouTubers in the world, PewDiePie has decided to bow out of the video streaming platform.



The Swedish star uploaded his 'last video' on Wednesday that was titled as 'It's been real but, I am out!'



The 30-year-old star, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, found fame on YouTube with video game commentaries and eventually became one of the highest-earning YouTuber in the world.



PewDiePie in an earlier post in 2019, had mentioned that he was tired and needed to take a break.



"Early next year I'll be away for a little while. I'll explain that later," he had said in a video post back in 2019. "I wanted to say it in advance because I made up my mind. I'm tired. I'm feeling very tired. I don't know if you can tell," he had added.



On Wednesday in his final video, PewDiePie stated that he loved making videos but just had to take a break.



"Truth is, I don't want to go on break. Truth is, I love making videos. I just feel like I need to do this," he says in a 17-minute video while addressing his 102 million followers.



After the video was made online, many of his fans were left heartbroken and expressed their sadness on Twitter.

PewDiePie was overtaken by Indian music label T Series last year with a bigger subscriber base.



The YouTuber had also faced controversy when Disney cut ties with him in 2017 after some of his videos were found to contain Nazi references.



Later he accepted the material was offensive but had stressed that he did not support any hateful attitude. He even apologized for using the N-word during a live stream.

