Pete Davidson's sister Casey pays tribute to their father who died in 9/11 terror attack

American comedian and actor Pete Davidson's younger sister Casey honoured their late father Scott with an emotional tribute on Sunday to mark 21 years since the September 11 attacks in New York, US.



Scott Davidson, a New York fireman out of Brooklyn Heights, was killed at the age of 33 on 9/11 while responding to the call when the second plane hit the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center.



Pete Davidson was seven years old when his father, along with five other firefighters, sprinted across the Brooklyn Bridge and in the direction of the Twin Towers to assist those in need. He died in that effort as a hero. Casey was three years old at that time.



"This year more then ever I wish you could be here," she captioned the post. "We miss you, we celebrate you and we remember you every day. Proud to be your caseygirl."

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation wrote that Scott's "acts of heroism are not surprising" as it was his "lifelong dream" to be a firefighter and he often called the role the "greatest job in America."



"On September 11, 2001, Scott was on duty and responded to the call after a second hijacked airliner struck the World Trade Center," the organization added. "He was a brave and fearless man and a devout patriot. He was a friend to many, and will be sorely missed by us all."



Pete has paid tribute to his father over the years, but never more so than in the 2020 release of 'The King of Staten Island,' the semi-autobiographical movie he wrote and starred in."It`s pretty transparent as I could be," he told E! News. "We really wanted to follow this family and tragedy and how it affected them. And we wanted to show how you could overcome tragedy through life experiences."



The coming-of-age storyline featured a young adult struggling with the effects of losing his family`s patriarch when he was seven years old, as well as the challenges he had to face head-on to go forward with his own life.



"I think when you`re able to share a story like this at this magnitude and with so many people, it really allowed me to be as open and honest as I could be, and it helped me deal with a lot of my personal demons," he added.



"This was something, one of the goals for this film was to allow me to put my past behind me and I think we were able to do that."

Pete, who joined the SNL cast in 2016 at the age of 20 and became the show's youngest comedian, recently said goodbye in an open letter posted on his pal Dave Sirus' Instagram page.