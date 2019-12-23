Pete Davidson talks about his dating life on 'Saturday Night Live'

American comedian Pete Davidson opened up about his relationship with model Kaia Gerber on `Saturday Night Live` (SNL).

According to Page Six, the comedian appeared on `Saturday Night Live` and spoke about his budding romance with 18-year-old model Kaia. Pete was asked about his dating life by co-host Colin Jost, who is engaged to frequent `SNL` host Scarlett Johansson.

During the segment, Davidson said: "It`s not fair, Colin. You get to date a famous woman and everyone`s delighted, but when I do it the world wants to punch me in the throat. What`d I do?"

Davidson, who has been related to Gerber since October, further added, "If I`m your type of guy that your daughter, or mother, is into, then trust me, I`m the best-case scenario."

Davidson dated `Once Upon a Time in Hollywood` actress Margaret Qualley, 25, before his affair with Gerber. The comic was seen flirting with 46-year-old Kate Beckinsale at a Golden Globes after-party earlier this year. He and 26-year-old Ariana Grande both ended their relationship in the fall of 2018.

Davidson, referring to Kylie Jenner`s ex said: "There are a million guys who look like me, and I`m the only one with a job. It`s like me or Tyga."

Later when asked about his plans for holidays, Davidson hinted at a rehab stint and said, "I`m going on a little vacation. The kind of vacation where insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces. And you have roommates, but it still costs like $100,000."

Jost said he wanted Davidson to know that many people care about him and read out a few positive tweets.