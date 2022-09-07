Peppa Pig creates history as it introduces its first same-sex couple

It's all about inclusion. Popular children's TV show Peppa Pig recently made history as it introduced its first same-sex couple in the series.



Peppa Pig, which debuted on TV in May 2004, is one of the most shows on TV watched by pre-schooler worldwide. The show is about the titular characters enjoying day-to-day activities.



The series also includes Peppa's friends- Suzi Sheep and Danny Dog and Penny Polar Bear.



On Monday, the episode saw these characters drawing pictures of their families when Penny drew two female polar bears in dresses alongside the three friends before she explained her sketch.

Penny then says, "I'm Penny Polar Bear. I live with my mummy and my other mummy. One mummy is a doctor and one mummy cooks spaghetti. I love spaghetti."

The move was welcomed by many on social media.



One person wrote on Twitter, "No ones talking abt for peppa pig now has two lesbian polar bears? I find it very sweet that peeps pig is lgbtq friendly."

No ones talking abt for peppa pig now has two lesbian polar bears? I find it very sweet that peeps pig is lgbtq friendly <333 — Nat (@Nook_Knick_Nat) June 18, 2022 ×

"Ok imma start by saying I have a 4 yr old cousin lol… THERE ARE LESBIAN MOMS IN PEPPA PIG????? adult shows struggle to do representation and peppa pig are just out here giving us lesbian polar bears???"

Ok imma start by saying I have a 4 yr old cousin lol… THERE ARE LESBIAN MOMS IN PEPPA PIG????? adult shows struggle to do representation and peppa pig are just out here giving us lesbian polar bears???🥳🎉 — leah 💚 (@wickedly_leah) August 11, 2022 ×

The move comes after another popular TV show 'Thomas&Friends' announced it is introducing its first autistic character. What's more, the new character, Bruno the Brake Car will be voiced by nine-year-old autistic actor Elliott Garcia.

