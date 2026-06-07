/Peddi Row: Leaked chats and make-up artist reveal Janhvi Kapoor objected to oversexualized shots, but was ignored

Ram Charan‘s latest release Peddi is in the news not for the film’s plot or execution but for hypersexualising the film’s leading heroine, Janhvi Kapoor. While the film’s director Buchi Babu Sana has issued an apology and assured fans that the objectionable shots will be edited out, the row has also led to some questioning Janhvi and why she did not object to the shots during the filming itself. Now, her make-up artist has come out in support of the star and shared a post that Janhvi had actually objected to certain shots in the film.

Janhvi Kapoor's make-up artist defends her amid Peddi criticism

Amid the ongoing criticism surrounding the portrayal of Janhvi's character in Peddi, her make-up artist, Savleen Kaur Manchanda, spoke in defence of the actress. Taking to Instagram stories on Saturday, Savleen wrote, "It is easy to blame an actress for the roles she takes, but the actual timeline tells a different story. Reports show that Janhvi Kapoor explicitly questioned these shots during post-production, a boundary that perfectly mirrors her recent public stance against the industry's habit of oversexualizing women."

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The post further claimed that Janhvi had objected to the camera angles used in some scenes. It stated, "She drew a professional line, but the final edit kept the footage anyway. This isn't a case of an actress failing to stand up for herself. It is a director choosing to ignore a boundary because he decided her consent mattered less than his box office numbers."

More about the Peddi controversy

Screenshots of Janhvi's text messages have been shared by various fan clubs in recent days. The actress seems to have texted someone about how she objected to the way she was being filmed.

One of the most widely circulated screenshots is dated 30 October. In the conversation, Janhvi allegedly claimed that she had specifically asked for certain camera angles not to be used during filming. “I told him no b**b and waist shots. And Ram sir is so sweet he also yelled at him and said, you will not take such angles of her ever again. So he got upset,” Janhvi wrote. The actor has not publicly reacted to the criticism so far.

WION cannot individually verify the authenticity of the screenshots.

The scenes that drew criticism