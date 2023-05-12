Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow to have a cameo role in Fast X, pens gratitude note

This is going to be an emotional moment for all the Paul Walker fans! Meadow Walker Thornton-Allan, the daughter of late Fast and Furious star, is all set to make a cameo appearance in the 10th film of the long-running franchise. Before that, Meadow, who has grown up in the Fast family, has penned a gratitude message dedicated to the franchise and the makers of the movie, among others.

Before her big appearance, she also shared a first look at her cameo along with a long caption. Posting the behind-the-scenes photo on her Instagram handle, she wrote, ''The first ‘Fast’ was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors. Thanks to my dad, I was born into a fast family. I can’t believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up.”

She thanked the director Louis Leterrier for his “kindness, patience and support. It feels like you’ve been part of the family since we started, I’m happy it’s just the beginning.''

She also gave a special shoutout to her dad's best friend Brandon Birtell. She wrote, ''Special shoutout to my dad’s best friend who is now my best friend @bbirtell, this wouldn’t have been possible without you. I am so blessed to be able to honour my father’s legacy and share this with him forever x. I love you all so much.'' View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meadow Walker Thornton-Allan (@meadowwalker) × Soon after the post was shared, actor Vin Diesel, who is her Godfather and also walked her down the aisle on her wedding, simply commented on the joint hand emoji.



Scott Eastwood commented,''He was so proud of you!!!! He is smiling about this right now!!'

One fan wrote, ''OMG!!! this is so emotional🥹 Thanks to Paul Walker, we've all become lovers of cars and Fast and Furious... Paul is so proud of you Meadow.''

Another commented, ''I worked on Fast 6 with your Dad and he was a true gent - so polite, kind and generous. The loveliest thing about him though was that it was so very clear to everyone that you were his entire world 🌎 Congrats on joining the Fast family x''.

Paul Walker died in a car crash in 2013 at the age of 40. Since his death, every Fast movie has paid tribute to the actor.

Fast X set to release

The much-anticipated instalment of Fast X will release this month. Vin Diesel will return as Dom Toretto and as we have seen in the trailer this time, his family is going to be the most important for him.

The film, which is the 10th instalment of the decade-long action movie series, brings back Justin Lin in the director's chair along with other cast members from the original series, including Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sung Kang, who are all set to do some high octane action.

Jason Momoa and Brie Larson are the new additions. Momoa is playing the role of the main villain Dante, and Larson plays a new character named Tess.

As per the official synopsis: “Dante’s plot will scatter Dom’s family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son is the ultimate target of Dante’s vengeance.”