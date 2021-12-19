Paul Rudd hosts Omicron-affected Saturday Night Live Christmas episode

Paul Rudd, People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2021, hosted the special Saturday Night Live episode for the 5th next time, but this time there was no live audience.



Hours before the episode premiere, SNL announced on social media that the final episode of this year featuring 'Ant-Man' star Rudd as host, would tape without a live audience and with only a limited cast and crew due to the recent spike in the Omnicorn variant.

Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of “Saturday Night Live” and the show will have limited cast and crew. — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 18, 2021 ×

Charli XCX, who was the musical guest for the episode, announced Saturday afternoon on Twitter that she will no longer be performing.

“Due to the limited crew at tonight’s taping of snl my musical performances will no longer be able to go ahead,” she wrote. “I am devastated and heartbroken” after she and her team “worked so hard all week alongside the snl team to bring the most amazing musical performance to life.”

She added, “I am currently safe and healthy but of course very sad.”



As per the reports “four actors” have tested positive for coronavirus and others have called out because of their fear about coming to NBC Studios at 30 Rockefeller Center, where the weekly sketch show is filmed.

For the special episode, Rudd was joined by Tom Hanks and Tina Fey - both five-time hosts.