/Park Shin Hye to reprise her role in Judge From Hell 2? Here’s what we know

South Korean drama The Judge from Hell is best known for its thrilling blend of dark fantasy, supernatural law and satisfying revenge. Viewers widely celebrate Park Shin Hye's fierce, against-type performance as the merciless demon judge. The report suggests that the actress will be returning for the second season.

Park Shin Hye to return in Judge from Hell season 2; netizens' reaction

As per the report of SBS, SBS Drama Media Day, SBS DRAMA: NEXT EPISODE was held at Hotel NARU Seoul M Gallery in Mapo-gu, Seoul, CEO Hong Seong Chang of Studio S made his official announcement stating, "Actress Park Shin Hye, who is currenlty pregnany, will return next year with season 2 of The Judge from Hell."

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Reportedly, Park Shinhye is currently pregnant with her second child. She has officially confirmed Season 2 of 'The Judge from Hell' as her comeback project, which she will begin filming after giving birth and taking time to recover.

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Fans flooded the social media platform with excitement, and one user wrote, “Yeahhh ~ Park Shin-hye to return as Devil Judge after childbirth: 'The Devil Judge from Hell Season 2 is coming.'” Another X user wrote, "The news that made my day I was fully prepared to wait years for Park Shinhye’s next project and now she's already coming back with season 2 of The Judge from Hell. WE WON." "MOMMYY I WILL BE WAITINGG FOR YOUU<3. The Judge from Hell season 1 shooting after giving birth to the first child and now after giving birth to the second child huhu cool mommy", wrote the third X user.

Other shows unveiled at SBS event

At the event, teaser videos were unveiled to introduce new dramas scheduled to air on SBS in the second half of this year and the first half of next year. For the second half of this year, 'Agent Kim Reactivated', 'Flex X Cop 2', 'Doctor X', 'Good Partner 2', and 'Nine to Six' will meet viewers. In the first half of next year, 'EXCITATIO', 'The Long Shot Trial', 'Nightmare', and 'Full Count' are set to air on SBS.

All about The Judge from Hell

The Judge from Hell stars Park Shin Hye as a ruthless demon named Justitia who possesses a human judge, Kang Bit-na. Her mission is to send 20 unrepentant sinners to Hell within a year to atone for a mistake she made. After a demon accidentally sentences an innocent human judge (Kang Bit-na) to Hell, Hell's second-in-command, Bael, banishes her back to Earth. Forcing Justitia to inhabit Bit-na's mortal body, she is given the strict task of hunting down 20 evildoers who escaped legal punishment and sending them to the underworld.