Park Min Young denies receiving 250 million KRW from controversial ex-boyfriend: 'Sick of it all'

The popular K-drama Marry My Husband, currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, is facing a storm of criticism online as netizens have expressed their intent to boycott the show. The controversy stems from a report released on January 15 by Dispatch, alleging that actress Park Min Young received a substantial sum of money from her controversial ex-boyfriend, Kang Jong Hyun, during their relationship.

According to Dispatch's detailed report, the funds were transferred from Kang Jong Hyun's company to Park Min Young's personal bank account through a complex three-step process. The media outlet further claimed that money from Kang Jong Hyun's affiliated company was "misappropriated, disguised as a loan, and subsequently transmitted to Park Min Young's account, labelled as living expenses."

Responding to the allegations, Park Min Young's agency, Hook Entertainment, issued a statement denying any financial support from her ex-boyfriend. The agency clarified, "The 250 million won mentioned in the article is only in Park Min-young's account used by Kang Jong-hyun and was not used for actress Park Min-young's living expenses."

The statement continued, "Park Min-young has been refuting these rumours for more than a year and has been widely misunderstood. She has faced criticism, expressed regret, and reflected on the situation. As an actress, the only thing she can do is show good acting through her work. We hope that there will be no more unfounded suspicions that can damage Park's reputation."

Amid these shocking revelations, the ongoing K-drama Marry My Husband is witnessing a backlash from Korean netizens, although global audiences continue to support Park Min Young for her talent and professionalism.