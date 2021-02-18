Paris Hilton announces engagement to Carter Reum on her 40th birthday

Paris Hilton turned 40 on Wednesday but the day was special for more than one reason. The heiress announced her engagement to entrepreneur Carter Reum and stated that the proposal was everything she had "dreamed of".



On her website, Paris revealed that how Reum took her to a tropical island for her birthday and organised an elaborate dinner. She and Reum took a pre-dinner walk on the beach before he dropped to one knee at a cabana with flowers. She said the proposal was followed by a celebration with family and close friends.



“There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with,” she said in the post. In the series of photos that Hilton shared on social media, she can be seen wearing a white dress and a crown, while her beau is seen wearing an all-white suit.

There is no indication as to when the wedding will take place yet. The couple has been dating since 2019.

Paris has been in news lately for opening about being bullied in boarding school and being physically abused. The actress even testified about the alleged abuse she suffered years ago at a boarding school in Utah. The 40-year-old heiress lobbied for a bill seeking to regulate the state’s troubled teen industry.