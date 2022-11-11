Paramount announces release dates for 'SpongeBob', 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' films

Paramount announced release dates of its upcoming projects and the list includes the likes of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ and ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’.

These two have been set for release in 2025. While ‘SpongeBob’ will premiere on May 23, 2025, ‘Avatar’ will come on October 10, 2025.

‘SpongeBob’ film is produced by Nickelodeon Animation and Paramount Animation. ‘Avatar’ is produced by Nickelodeon Animation, Paramount Animation and Avatar Studios.

Currently, not one but three standalone ‘Avatar’ films are in the works at Paramount and Nickelodeon. The 2025 film is the first to get a release date, and no details are available other than it being an “untitled Aang Avatar film.” Lauren Montgomery is directing the film with Konietzko, DiMartino and Eric Coleman producing.

The shows follow the adventures of the mystical Avatar, a person who can master all four elements of nature: air, water, earth and fire. The original series starred Avatar Aang, who must learn to master the elements to defeat the evil Fire Nation with his friends Katara, Sokka and Toph.

As for ‘SpongeBob’, it is all about the yellow sponge and his adventures. The last film on the character came out in 2021.