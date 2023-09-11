Pankaj Tripathi inaugurates library in his village in the loving memory of his late father

Renowned actor Pankaj Tripathi, celebrated for his exceptional acting prowess, has once again demonstrated his commitment to education and community development by inaugurating a brand-new library at the Higher Secondary School in Belsand, Gopalganj. This heartfelt initiative is dedicated to the cherished memory of his late father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari.

Pankaj Tripathi, a native of Gopalganj, Bihar, had previously embarked on a mission to rejuvenate the school where he received his education. Alongside his elder brother, he undertook the endeavour through the Pandit Banaras Tiwari Foundation Trust, a trust established in honour of their beloved parents.

The project encompassed a comprehensive upgrade of the school's infrastructure, which included the provision of electrical equipment and a fresh coat of paint for the premises. Tripathi's dedication to sustainable development led to the installation of eco-friendly solar energy panels, ensuring the school's self-sufficiency in power supply and electricity.

In addition to these improvements, Tripathi's profound love for literature and books prompted him to construct a fully equipped library within the school premises. This library now stands as a beacon of knowledge, ready to benefit generations of students for years to come.

The library's inauguration holds special significance as it coincides with Tripathi's recent loss of his beloved father. In honouring his father's memory, the actor has provided a lasting gift to the school and its students, fostering a love for learning and literature that will endure through time.

Pankaj Tripathi said, "In dedicating this library to the cherished memory of my father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari, I hope to instil a lifelong love for knowledge and literature in the hearts of the students of Belsand, Gopalganj. Education is the greatest gift we can give to our future generations, and it is my honour to contribute to their journey of learning."

Tripathi's dedication to the community and his commitment to education continue to inspire and uplift the lives of countless individuals. His actions exemplify the values of compassion and giving back to the place that nurtured his dreams.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE