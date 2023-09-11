Chris Evans marries girlfriend Alba Baptista in a private ceremony with Avengers co-stars in attendance

This news may break a few hearts. One of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors, Chris Evans is no longer single. The Captain America star married his girlfriend Alba Baptista at a private estate in Cape Cod, Massachusetts on Saturday. The wedding was attended by the bride and groom's family and some Evans Avengers co-stars.



According to reports, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner attended the ceremony along with John Krasinski and his wife, actress Emily Blunt.



A report on Page Six stated that the event was “locked down tight,” with guests signing NDAs and handing over the phones before the nuptials.



Chris Evans and Alba Baptista relationship



Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's relationship first came to light in November 2022 when People reported that the two had been dating for over a year.



“They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her,” a source close to the “Gifted” one of the actor's friends told the magazine.



Who is Alba Baptista?



The young actress hails from Portugal and starred in starred in the Netflix series Warrior Nun from 2020 to 2022.

She earned a Shooting Star Award at the 2021 Berlinale and appeared in the historical comedy Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris last year.



Evans earned the 2022 Sexiest Man Of The Year title- an annual list by the People magazine. At that time, Evans had admitted that he was excited to have a family sometime down the line.



“That’s absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family,” he said. “When you read about most of the best artists, whether it’s actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn’t the work they made (that they are most proud of)], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared.”



Evans and Baptista have so far not confirmed their wedding.