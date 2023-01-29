Pamela Anderson's ex-husband leaves $10 million for the actress in his will

Hollywood star Pamela Anderson's former husband Jon Peters recently revealed in an interview that he has included the actress' name in his will and has put aside $10 million for her because he "will love her always". He was married to the former 'Baywatch' actress for a total of 12 days in early 2020. And, the marriage was not legally binding.

The 77-year-old producer told Variety that he's leaving her the money "whether she needs it or not".

He added, "I will always love Pamela, always in my heart. As a matter of fact, I left her $10 million in my will. And she doesn't even know that. Nobody knows that. I'm just saying it for the first time with you. I probably shouldn't be saying it. So that's for her, whether she needs it or not."

At the time of the separation, the actress, who is mother to 25-year-old model Dylan and 24-year-old Brandon with ex-husband Tommy Lee and has also previously been married to Rick Salomon, Kid Rock, and Dan Hayhurst, revealed that her marriage was not legally binding and Jon is said to have ended their union over a text message.

In the text message, Jon reportedly wrote, "This whole marriage thing has scared me. It made me realize that at 74 I need a simple quiet life and not an international love affair. Therefore, I think the best thing we can do is that I'm going to go away for a couple of days and maybe you need to go back up to Canada we did it. The world knows we did it and I think now we need to go our own separate ways. I hope that you can forgive me."

