Pamela Anderson accuses Tim Allen of flashing his genitals at her on a show set, comedian denies
Pamela Anderson will be sharing many secrets about her life in her forthcoming memoir, 'Love, Pamela.' The book will be released on January 31, but ahead of that, Variety published an expert from the book in which Anderson has recalled an embarrassing moment, which happened on the set of hit American sitcom 'Home Improvement" in 1991 when she was 23 years old.
In the expert, Anderson has claimed how comedian Tim flashed his genitals in front of her. In the book, the actress writes, “On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath''.
With his action, Tim was presumably referring to Anderson’s infamous modelling for Playboy.
''He said it was only fair because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably,'' Pamela shares in the book.
In a statement to Variety, Tim denied that this incident never happened as he told the publication, “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing.
'Home Improvement' was Anderson's one of early acting credits. In the famous sitcom, she played the role of Lisa, the tool girl. She starred in the show for two seasons.
In the book, Pamela is likely to share her first reaction to the Hulu series 'Pam and Tommy'. The mini-series starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan revolves around the infamous marriage of Pamela and her former husband Tommy Lee and the leaked sex tape that was stolen from their residence.