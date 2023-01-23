Pamela Anderson accuses Tim Allen of flashing his genitals at her on a show set, comedian denies

Pamela Anderson will be sharing many secrets about her life in her forthcoming memoir, 'Love, Pamela.' The book will be released on January 31, but ahead of that, Variety published an expert from the book in which Anderson has recalled an embarrassing moment, which happened on the set of hit American sitcom 'Home Improvement" in 1991 when she was 23 years old.

In the expert, Anderson has claimed how comedian Tim flashed his genitals in front of her. In the book, the actress writes, “On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath''.

With his action, Tim was presumably referring to Anderson’s infamous modelling for Playboy.

''He said it was only fair because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably,'' Pamela shares in the book.