Palghar mob lynching case: Anupam Kher, Farhan Akhtar and other Bollywood celebrities condemn the attack

The recent incident of mob lynching in Palghar, Maharashtra has sent shock waves across the country. Several Bollywood celebrities have condemned the attack on Twitter.



Anupam Kher, Farhan Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Ashoke Pandit condemned the attack on Twitter.



"Do not search for Hindu-Muslim angles in this. Read the report. Nearly 100 people have been arrested. I will condemn those who were in that crowd, but more than that I will condemn the atmosphere which has been created in this country, which is a direct result of this," Anurag Kashyap wrote on Twitter.

"HORRIFIED AND DEEPLY DEEPLY SADDENED at the #PalgharMobLynching of three sadhus. What is going on? Why is this happening? This is the heinous crime against humanity," Anupam Kher tweeted.

"Strongly condemn the violence that took the lives of 3 people in Palghar. Mob rule should have no place in our society and I hope the murderers have been arrested and that justice is delivered swiftly," wrote Farhan Akhtar.

"Why was d #palgharlynching hidden for 3 days? How cn such an gruesome attack by such a huge crowd go unnoticed by @Palghar_Police ?All the Sr. Police officials should b suspended & a new team should be appointed to investigate. Thank U media for exposing this human tragedy." Ashoke Pandit tweeted.

The incident took place on April 16 at a village near Plaghar. According to reports, three men from Kandivali in Mumbai were on their way to Surat by road to attend a funeral. Their vehicle was stopped at Palghar district when a mob attacked them, dragged them out of the car and beat them to death on suspicion that they were thieves.