Pakistan’s hit TV show Mere Paas Tum Ho all set to launch in India on Zindagi’s DTH Services

The crowd-pleaser Mere Paas Tum Ho from Pakistan starring Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan, and Adnan Siddiqui is ready to premiere in India. The TV drama brings you a story that questions the very basics of human desires and emotions. The show will release in India for the first time on August 2.

When and how to watch Pakistani TV show Mere Paas Tum Ho?

The TV show first gained huge popularity when it premiered in Pakistan in August 2019 wherein it surpassed all the viewer statistics. It earned 599 million views for that year. It is now gearing up to charm the Indian audience viewers. The show will release on Zee’s Zindagi DTH service Dish TV, D2h, Tata Sky, and Airtel, starting August 2 at 7 pm.

Watch the trailer of Mere Paas Tum Ho here:

Why to watch Pakistani TV show Mere Paas Tum Ho?

The TV show is written by Khalil -ur-Rehman Qamar. Mere Paas Tum Ho has a gripping storyline with hard-hitting dialogues that seem to make an instant connection with its huge audience. The drama revolves around the story of a married woman Mehwish who gets attracted and carried away by a manipulative rich businessman Shehwar and eventually goes on to develop an extramarital affair with him, leaving her naive husband Danish. She puts her married life on the line.

Commenting on Zindagi’s latest announcement of telecasting Mere Paas Tum Ho, lead actor and producer of the show, Humayun Saeed said, “Mere Paas Tum Ho is a show which was extensively loved in Pakistan and enjoys a huge fanbase. Zindagi has been successfully providing their fans with cross-border content which I appreciate. It brings me immense pleasure as Zindagi DTH is all set and prepping for the huge launch of the show on a greater scale to reach even wider audiences. I hope like it did in Pakistan the show receives a lot of love in India as well. The reason for Mere Paas Tum Ho’s huge success is because of its unique storyline which is different than usual making it an untouched topic for entertainment.”

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui who plays the cunning businessman Shehwar on the show said, “I firmly believe that Mere Paas Tum Ho will replicate its enormous success in India, just as it did in our home country. The influx of fan mail and the widespread excitement the drama generated, even inspiring a rip-off in China, are clear indicators of its phenomenal appeal. Additionally, the remarkable response to our shows when Zindagi first introduced Pakistani dramas attests to their commendable reception. Mere Paas Tum Ho releasing in India is also a kind of collaboration between Pakistani drama and Indian audiences, thanks to Zindagi for creating the connecting bridge. Hope it’s the first step towards opening borders for artists.”

