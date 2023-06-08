Pakistani actor Mansha Pasha slams Naseeruddin Shah's 'Sindhi is no longer spoken language' comment

Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah has been in the headlines for his recent controversial comments, whether it was his shocking revelation of using his Filmfare trophies as the door handle or saying that hating Muslims has become fashionable. However, the actor is now facing quite a backlash from the neighbouring country for his recent comments.



During his recent interview, the actor said that Sindhi is no longer spoken in that country. Soon after his comment went viral, Pakistani actor Mansha Pasha was quick to slam Shah's comment. Shah's Sindhu comment: While promoting his recent web show Taj: Divided By Blood Season 2, Naseeruddin talked about the various languages that are spoken in Pakistan but said that Sindhi, which is a native language of the country, is no longer spoken there.

He said, "They have Balochi, they have Bari, they have Siraiki and they have Pushto. Sindhi is, of course, no longer spoken in Pakistan.”

Retweeting the video of Shah, Pakistani actor Mansha Pasha wrote, “As a proud Sindhi who speaks the language within her household, I beg to differ.” As a proud Sindhi who speaks the language within her household, I beg to differ. https://t.co/6XXWaUXRtv — Mansha Pasha (@manshapasha) June 6, 2023 × Not just Mansha, but another Pakistani actor, Yasir Nawaz, shared a video of himself singing a Sindhi song along with Pasha, titled Sindhi's to Naseeruddin Shah. Netizens reactions: Not just celebrities, but Twitter users were also quick to react. One user wrote, "Sindhi is an official language of Sindh state of Pakistan and spoken by 3 crore Pakistanis at least." Holy ignorance, he is unaware of the fact that the Sindhi language is not only proudly spoken but is also an official language of Sindh @IndiaToday @100IndianMovies https://t.co/XnfxtkCmq3 — Dr.Arfana Mallah (@Arfana_Mallah) June 6, 2023 × Another wrote, ''Please correct yourself Sindhi is an official language in Sindh province. Sindhi is spoken in Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities and villages of Sindh. Naseeruddin Shah has less knowledge of languages but he wants to portray him as an expert.'' Please correct yourself Sindhi is an official language in Sindh province. Sindhi is spoken in Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities and villages of Sindh. Naseeruddin Shah has less knowledge of languages but he wants to portray him as an expert. — Pir Khurram Rashdi (@pkrashdi) June 6, 2023 × Naseeruddin Shah's Filmfare comment:

During his interview with the Indian news portal The Lallantop, the actor revealed that he has used his Filmfare awards as door handles for his washroom doors. The veteran actor was asked to clear up the rumours about whether it's true that he has installed the trophies that he received as door handles in his farmhouse near Mumbai.

''I don’t find any value in these trophies. I was happy when I received the initial ones. But then, trophies started piling up around me. Sooner or later I understood that these awards are a result of lobbying. One is receiving these awards not necessarily because of

their merit. So I started leaving them behind.''

On the work front:



The celebrated actor is currently basking in the success of his period drama Taj - Divided by Blood. In the Zee5 show, Shah plays the role of Mughal Emperor Akbar. The show also stars Aashim Gulati, Dharmendra, Sandhya Mridul, and Aditi Rao Hydari, among others.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE