Ozzy Osbourne performs at Commonwealth Games closing ceremony months after major surgery

Veteran singer Ozzy Osbourne may have just undergone surgery, but that did not stop him from making an appearance at this year's Commonwealth Games closing ceremony.



According to reports, Osbourne and his band Black Sabbath, featuring Tony Iommi on guitar, Adam Wakeman on bass and Tommy Clufetos on drums, performed their evergreen hit 'Paranoid' in front of a capacity crowd of 30,000 at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium.



This was Osbourne's first stage appearance since November 2020. The 73-year-old musician was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2019 and in June this year, he underwent major surgery.



Osbourne's son Jack Osbourne shared the special moment from the evening via his Instagram page, posting photos of the vocalist and Iommi. "Dad and @tonyiommi closed out the #commonwealthgames2022 tonight!" he captioned the post.

The finale also featured a sequence from theater show 'Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby,' featuring a newly-commissioned track from Laura Mvula, inspired by Nick Cave's 'Red Right Hand,' which is used as the TV show's theme song.

