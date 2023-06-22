Oscars introduces new rules for films to become eligible to qualify for best picture

Next Oscars will be a tad different from previous years as The Academy’s Board of Governors has approved new theatrical release requirements that every film qualifying for the best picture category will have to be eligible for. This will be applicable to the Oscars 2025 ceremony.

As part of the changes, in addition to one-week qualifying run in one of the six U.S. markets, beginning with movies released in 2024, a film must meet additional areas regarding its theatrical release to be nominated and win in the best picture category. Oscars rework eligibility criteria for Best Picture Qualifiers The full list of changes are below:

Expanded theatrical run of seven days, consecutive or non-consecutive, in 10 of the top 50 U.S. markets, no later than 45 days after the initial release in 2024.

For late-in-the-year films with expansions after Jan. 10, 2025, distributors must submit release plans to the Academy for verification.

Release plans for late-in-the-year films must include a planned expanded theatrical run, as described above, to be completed no later than Jan. 24, 2025.

Non-U.S. territory releases can count towards two of the 10 markets.

Qualifying non-U.S. markets include the top 15 international theatrical markets plus the home territory for the film.

These standards resulted from numerous conversations with distributors of varying sizes, in addition to studying historical data. The Academy has been vocal about its belief that a healthy theatrical environment is vital to the success of Hollywood. Oscars had suspended theatrical run eligibility criteria during the COVID-19 peak These changes came back into force during post-pandemic years as Oscars had temporarily suspended these eligibility rules owing to COVID-19 restrictions when films were not releasing in theatres. These changes do not affect any film contending in the 2023 calendar year and won’t go into effect until January 1.

These changes only affect films that are looking to qualify for the best picture category. Films in other categories like direction, acting, and technical achievements will not have to meet this criterion.

In a joint statement, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said: “As we do every year, we have been reviewing and assessing our theatrical eligibility requirements for the Oscars. In support of our mission to celebrate and honor the arts and sciences of moviemaking, it is our hope that this expanded theatrical footprint will increase the visibility of films worldwide and encourage audiences to experience our art form in a theatrical setting. Based on many conversations with industry partners, we feel that this evolution benefits film artists and movie lovers alike.”

