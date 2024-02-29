Oscars 2024 Live Streaming: When and how to watch Oscars 2024 LIVE in India? Here's all you need to know

After two months of multiple award nights, we are moving closer to the most extravagant and prestigious gala, the 96th Academy Awards or the Oscars 2024. As we enter March 2024, there has been so much buzz around the Oscars because 2023 was a brilliant year for cinemas worldwide, especially for Hollywood. Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese, and Greta Gerwig had their directorials released in the same year.

Oscars 2024 Live Streaming In India

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details for Oscars 2024.

When are the Oscars 2024?

The Oscars 2024 will be held on March 11.

What time will the Oscars 2024 start?

Oscars 2024 will begin at 04:00 am IST on March 11.

Where can I watch the Oscars 20234 LIVE in India?

Disney+Hotstar will broadcast the Oscars 2024 live in India on March 11 at 04:00 am IST.

Who is hosting the Oscars 2024?

Comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars for the fourth time in March 2024.

Oscars 2024 Full List Of Nominations

Here's the full list of nominations for Oscars 2024:

Best picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best actor in a leading role

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Best actor in a supporting role

Sterling K Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Best actress in a leading role

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best actress in a supporting role

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Best Direction

Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet

Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese

Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan

Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos

The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Best animated feature film

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best adapted screenplay

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best original screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Best Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best costume design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best documentary feature film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Best documentary short film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó