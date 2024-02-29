Oscars 2024 Live Streaming: When and how to watch Oscars 2024 LIVE in India? Here's all you need to know
As we enter March 2024, there has been so much buzz around the Oscars because 2023 was a brilliant year for cinemas worldwide, especially for Hollywood. Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese, and Greta Gerwig had their directorials released in the same year.
Oscars 2024 Live Streaming In India
Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details for Oscars 2024.
When are the Oscars 2024?
The Oscars 2024 will be held on March 11.
What time will the Oscars 2024 start?
Oscars 2024 will begin at 04:00 am IST on March 11.
Where can I watch the Oscars 20234 LIVE in India?
Disney+Hotstar will broadcast the Oscars 2024 live in India on March 11 at 04:00 am IST.
Who is hosting the Oscars 2024?
Comedian and talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars for the fourth time in March 2024.
Oscars 2024 Full List Of Nominations
Here's the full list of nominations for Oscars 2024:
Best picture
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best actor in a leading role
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro
- Colman Domingo – Rustin
- Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Best actor in a supporting role
- Sterling K Brown – American Fiction
- Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Best actress in a leading role
- Annette Bening – Nyad
- Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan – Maestro
- Emma Stone – Poor Things
Best actress in a supporting role
- Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
- America Ferrera – Barbie
- Jodie Foster – Nyad
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Best Direction
- Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese
- Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
- Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos
- The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
Best animated feature film
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best adapted screenplay
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best original screenplay
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
Best Cinematography
- El Conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best costume design
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best documentary feature film
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
Best documentary short film
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island in Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
(With inputs from agencies)