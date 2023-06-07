Oscar-buzzed Past Lives to make its way to theatres in India
Story highlights
Past Lives will soon premiere in India after receiving a fair welcome in international screens.
What if life gives you another shot at life? Renowned playwright Celine Song’s debut film, Past Lives now has a release date for its Indian premiere. The film stars Greta Lee and Teo Yoo in leading roles. The film tells the story of two childhood friends who reunite after twenty years, and discover an affectionate spark for each other. As forgotten feelings begin to surface, what happens next forms the crux of the movie and takes us on a walk down memory lane.
Past Lives coming to India
Past Lives opened across four screens in Los Angeles and New York on June 2 to become the second-biggest limited opening of the year so far.
Talking about the release, Kamal Gianchandani CEO - PVRINOX Pictures, said, “Past Lives is an honest and moving tale that will resonate with Indian audiences. Its core theme of bygone love is universal, and we are excited to bring the film to Indian screens. K-Pop (BTS) and K-Drama (Parasite) have been augmenting Korean content into pop-culture & we are glad to grow this community by bringing it to cinemas across India”.
A film that celebrates pure and heartfelt love, Past Lives is a must watch for fans of unique love stories.
