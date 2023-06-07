Oscar-buzzed Past Lives to make its way to theatres in India

What if life gives you another shot at life? Renowned playwright Celine Song’s debut film, Past Lives now has a release date for its Indian premiere. The film stars Greta Lee and Teo Yoo in leading roles. The film tells the story of two childhood friends who reunite after twenty years, and discover an affectionate spark for each other. As forgotten feelings begin to surface, what happens next forms the crux of the movie and takes us on a walk down memory lane.

Past Lives coming to India

Past Lives opened across four screens in Los Angeles and New York on June 2 to become the second-biggest limited opening of the year so far.