Oprah Winfrey to make election day a holiday for company employees

Oprah Winfrey wants all workers in her company to vote in this US presidential election. According to reports, Oprah has given everyone at her network a holiday on election day which is on November 3.



Winfrey said she hopes to honor "those who fought and continue to fight for our rights."



In a video posted on Instagram, Winfrey said, "This will give my team the necessary time to put on their masks, get to the polls, cast their ballots, and volunteer. I challenge other companies to do the same because this might be the most important election of our lives. Together we can overcome all obstacles in order to exercise our right to vote."

A press release issued by the Oprah Winfrey Network said the day off would be a paid holiday and will be for both national and presidential elections.



The network recently initiated its own election campaign titled 'OWN Your Vote'. The campaign is meant to help "connect our viewers to urgent political issues, gives their concerns a powerful microphone, and places a spotlight on key community issues," said a press release.