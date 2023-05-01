Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date revealed

And just like that, we got the premiere date for Only Murders in the Building season 3. On Saturday, the two stars of the show, Steve Martin and Martin Short, shared the release date of the show during their performance at the Walt Disney Theatre. Dr. Phillips Centre for the Performing Arts in Orlando, Florida



During his, You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today! touring show Martin 77, along with his co-star made the surprise reveal that season 3 will premiere on August 8.



Martin and Short made the big reveal at the start of the show when they were talking about what they were up to recently, showing a picture of them alongside their co-star Selena Gomez and the new cast members Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd, who are the new additions to season 3.



As per Variety, while showing the picture, Martin said, “Catch the new season August 8,” responding to which Short said, “Our show is like Steve trying to pee — it streams for 33 minutes.”



The recording was not allowed at the show.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Paul Rudd, and- MERYL STREEP. Only Murders in the Building Season 3 🎬 #OMITB pic.twitter.com/kO1wGvLsMv — Only Murders in the Building 🕵🏻‍♀️ 🕵🏻‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) January 17, 2023 ×

As per the reports, the production of the show has been completed, and season 3 will mark the return of the show's principal cast, including Selena, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, along with the new additions of star Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd.